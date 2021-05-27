Millions In Australia's Second City Ordered Into Snap Covid Lockdown
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:20 AM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :More than six million people in Australia's second city of Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state were ordered into a snap lockdown Thursday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak.
Stay-at-home orders will apply from midnight for at least seven days, acting Premier James Merlino told residents, as the cluster doubled to 26 cases overnight.