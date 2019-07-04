Millions in Indian state of Assam dealing with 'xenophobic climate': UN experts

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Millions of people from minority backgrounds in the Indian state of Assam are living in a "xenophobic climate", and face marginalization and a rise in hate speech on social media, UN experts have warned.

The concerns raised by the group of UN Special Rapporteurs are linked to draft amendments to the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, which excludes more than 4 million people, in particular Muslims and Hindus of Bengali descent.

Those excluded from the final list, due to be published on July 31, will have to prove to a tribunal that they are not "irregular foreigners", and, according to the experts, they risk statelessness, deportation, or prolonged detention.

"This process may exacerbate the xenophobic climate while fueling religious intolerance and discrimination in the country," warned the experts.

"We are seriously concerned over the current implementation of the NRC update in Assam and its potentially far-reaching consequences for millions of people, in particular persons belonging to minorities who risk statelessness, deportation or prolonged detention," the experts said.

"In nationality determination processes, the burden of proof should lie with the State and not with the individual," said the experts, noting the discriminative and arbitrary nature of the current legal system.

"It is regrettable that the deadline for the publication of the final NRC list remains the 31 July 2019, despite the significant number of pending revision claims and objections, the complex NRC modalities, uncertainties about the membership of Foreign Tribunals and their procedures, as well as the reported inconsistencies and errors.

" The experts also highlighted the lack of clarity in the link between the NRC process, electoral roll information and the separate judicial processes of citizenship determination before the Assam Foreigners' Tribunals. "This adds to the complexity of the whole process and opens the door to arbitrariness and bias." Serious concerns were also raised over the reported intention of the Indian authorities to replicate the NRC model in other parts of the country, in particular following the adoption by the Mizoram state legislature, in March this year, of a bill aiming at creating separate registers for "residents" and "non-residents".

The experts said they had not received any response from the Indian Government over their concerns and repeated calls for clarification on the NRC process.

"We call on the Indian authorities to take resolute action to review the implementation of the NRC and other similar processes in Assam and in other states, and to ensure that they do not result in statelessness, discriminatory or arbitrary deprivation or denial of nationality, mass expulsion, and arbitrary detention," the experts said.

The experts are: Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief; Fernand de Varennes, Special Rapporteur on minority issues; and Ms. E. Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.