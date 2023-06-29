Millions of Americans on alert for unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke

(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) --:Millions of Americans are on alert for unhealthy air quality as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to drift to the United States.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday issued air quality alerts for at least 20 states from Minnesota to as far south as Georgia.

The unhealthy air quality alerts even extended to the Northeast including all of New York state and New Jersey.

"Unhealthy levels of smoke are expected for a wide swath of the Midwest today. Smoke from wildfires in Canada is impacting the area," the NWS tweeted.

"If you have to be outside, take breaks indoors and consider using an N-95 mask to help reduce the smoke you breathe in," the NWS suggested.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is currently blanketing large swaths of the United States.