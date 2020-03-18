Millions of California schoolchildren 'unlikely' to return by summer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :More than six million children in the largest US state of California are unlikely to return to school this academic year, Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, urging families to expect a prolonged lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently 98.8 per cent of schools in the west-coast state are shut in a bid to slow the spread of the disease, with the remaining institutions in smaller rural districts expected to follow soon.

"I would plan and assume that it's unlikely that many of these schools... few, if any will open up before the summer break," said Newsom, describing the situation as "very sobering.

" Schools in California typically return from the summer break in August or September.

Emergency funds are being allocated to fund online learning from home, as well as free or discounted school meals for needy families, Newsom said.

California has more than 470 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, including 12 deaths.

Newsom's comments came as the governor of neighboring Nevada ordered all his state's casinos closed, including those in Las Vegas.

Several major casinos on the gambling mecca's Strip had already shut their doors, including the MGM and Wynn resorts.