UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions Of Women Deprived Of Contraception In Pandemic: UNFPA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Millions of women deprived of contraception in pandemic: UNFPA

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Some 12 million women may have lost access to contraception due to pandemic health disruptions, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency said Thursday, warning that the poorest and most vulnerable were the hardest hit.

UNFPA, based on 115 low-and-middle-income countries, found that a loss of family planning services for around three months had likely led to 1.4 million unintended pregnancies.

"Covid has wrought havoc on the women and girls of the world. But the poorest and the most vulnerable now are seeing the most dire consequences," UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem told AFP.

She said data suggested "that in wealthier countries, fewer babies are being born, whereas in developing countries -- more babies, lack of access to contraceptive services".

Lockdowns, fears of contagion and travel to health facilities led to fears over access to family planning when the virus began to spread globally last year, while global supply chain disruption has also posed a challenge.

UNFPA said that recent evidence suggested there were concentrated declines in family planning services in April and May, but that many countries were able to restore access after that.

Its new projections used anonymous Google Mobility data for grocery stores and pharmacies as a proxy for access to essential services.

They suggested that 12 million women may have been unable to access family planning because of the pandemic, although its estimates were a broad range from four million to 23 million.

Kanem said the data suggests the international community was able to prevent the worst case scenario, with previous research early in the pandemic suggesting anywhere between 13 and 44 million women could have lost access to contraception.

In its report, UNFPA said its survey data from more than 70 countries found that 41 percent reported that services by family planning facilities were disrupted, while 56 percent said they were maintained.

"These are needs that need to be prioritised, it's not just nice to have this. This is a fundamental part of human dignity," said Kanem.

She said harmful practices have also increased with the pandemic, including the risk of child marriage, which had "skyrocketed".

This week the UN children's organization UNICEF warned that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to an additional 10 million child marriages this decade.

Related Topics

World Google United Nations Marriage Nice Lead April May Women Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 March 2021

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

10 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

10 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

10 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.