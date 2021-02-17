UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions Struggle Without Power As Deadly Cold Snap Grips US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Millions struggle without power as deadly cold snap grips US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Millions were left without power as a winter storm gripped the southern and central United States Tuesday with record-low temperatures in ill-prepared areas, and a tornado claiming three lives.

More than 20 storm-related deaths have been registered so far, including in traffic accidents in Texas, Kentucky and Missouri, according to local media.

In hardest-hit Texas -- where freezing conditions prompted utility companies to implement rotating blackouts -- a woman and girl died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using a car to generate heat, according to NBC news.

In Houston on Monday, a homeless man was killed "possibly from exposure," according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department, and the city's police chief said another man had been found dead after potential exposure to low temperatures.

A man in Louisiana died when he hit his head after slipping on ice, and a 10-year-old Tennessee boy died after he and his six-year-old sister fell through the ice into a pond Sunday.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to provide additional emergency resources for those affected by the "historic storm." He also thanked "road workers, highway patrol officers, and first responders who are taking swift action in horrific conditions to save lives," according to a White House statement.

The winter storm spawned at least four tornadoes, according to Atlanta-based weather.com, including one in coastal North Carolina late Monday that killed at least three people and injured 10 more.

"It is estimated that at least 50 homes were affected in the incident and several power lines were damaged, causing power outages," Brunswick County Emergency Services said in a statement.

Photos and video broadcast by US media showed downed trees, flattened homes and smashed cars.

According to the Poweroutage.us tracking site, more than three million residential, commercial and industrial customers were without electricity in Texas as of Tuesday evening.

In the state capital Austin, the temperature dropped to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (-12 degrees Celsius) -- well below February's average low of 45F. By contrast, thermometers in Anchorage, Alaska read 20F.

Rare wintry scenes played out in Houston, where locals built snowmen and sledded.

"It's lovely to see the white but very dangerous at the same time because people here don't know how to drive in it," Houston resident Michael, who only gave his first name, told AFP.

"You know they're driving too fast." In Mississippi, residents woke up to discover much of the Deep South state transformed into a snow-and-ice-covered landscape.

Authorities were reportedly struggling to clear roads, as they did not have snow plows because the state so rarely needs them.

Officials across the US urged residents to exercise caution in navigating the perilous conditions.

Weather-related emergencies have been declared in Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi and Oregon -- where nearly 200,000 customers were without power.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the winter storm will move towards the northeast US before "making a beeline for eastern Canada." "But not before it causes heavy snow and freezing rain in parts of the eastern Great Lakes and New England," the NWS said.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday ordered emergency services to prepare for sleet, ice and freezing rain.

"This massive weather system is making its way across the country and ready to deliver a one-two punch of snow, ice and heavy winds across the entire state for the next two days," he said in a statement.

Further inland, Chicago was expecting to see up to 14 inches of snow before the end of the cold snap. The weather had caused almost 60 flight cancelations at local airports by Tuesday morning, the local ABC affiliate reported.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Storm Police Snow Governor Electricity Canada White House Road Car Died Traffic Man Same York Brunswick Austin Anchorage Houston Chicago United States SITE February Women Sunday National University Media From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

8 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

9 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

9 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

8 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.