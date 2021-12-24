Millions travel across US as airlines cancel flights over Covid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas even as national Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta's peak and hospitals run out of space for patients.

Several thousand travelers face a grim Christmas Eve as airlines United, Delta and Alaska said Thursday they were canceling December 24 flights due to Covid.

United Airlines said it had called off about 120 flights over the "nationwide spike in Omicron cases," with Delta Air Lines telling customers they had pulled 90 flights.

Alaska Airlines said they canceled 17 flights after some employees "may have been exposed to the virus," adding more trips may be scrapped.

A Christmas testing crunch compounded the country's problems, with pharmacy appointments in big cities booked, government sites overwhelmed and home kits nowhere to be found.

At a newly opened Federal testing site in New York City's Travers Park, people formed long lines, wearing puffy winter gear in the bone-chilling cold.

"I was planning to meet up with my family, but I might be positive for Covid, so that's something that I don't think is going to be happening," Queens resident Maria Felix said as she awaited her result.