UrduPoint.com

Millions Travel Across US As Airlines Cancel Flights Over Covid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

Millions travel across US as airlines cancel flights over Covid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas even as national Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta's peak and hospitals run out of space for patients.

Several thousand travelers face a grim Christmas Eve as airlines United, Delta and Alaska said Thursday they were canceling December 24 flights due to Covid.

United Airlines said it had called off about 120 flights over the "nationwide spike in Omicron cases," with Delta Air Lines telling customers they had pulled 90 flights.

Alaska Airlines said they canceled 17 flights after some employees "may have been exposed to the virus," adding more trips may be scrapped.

A Christmas testing crunch compounded the country's problems, with pharmacy appointments in big cities booked, government sites overwhelmed and home kits nowhere to be found.

At a newly opened Federal testing site in New York City's Travers Park, people formed long lines, wearing puffy winter gear in the bone-chilling cold.

"I was planning to meet up with my family, but I might be positive for Covid, so that's something that I don't think is going to be happening," Queens resident Maria Felix said as she awaited her result.

Related Topics

Christmas New York SITE May December Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

32 minutes ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

32 minutes ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

38 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

38 minutes ago
 Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

39 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.