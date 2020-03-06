UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millman Comeback Puts Australia In Charge Against Brazil

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Millman comeback puts Australia in charge against Brazil

Adelaide, Australia, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A rousing comeback saw John Millman stun Thiago Seyboth Wild to give an Australian team missing Nick Kyrgios a 2-0 lead over Brazil in their Davis Cup qualifier Friday.

With a slot in the Madrid finals at stake, Jordan Thompson put the home team on the front foot in the opening singles, beating the experienced Thiago Monterio 6-4, 6-4 at Adelaide's Memorial Drive.

It looked like the visitors would strike back in the second rubber as rising star Seyboth Wild, who won his first ATP title in Chile last week, served for the match at 5-4 against Millman.

But the Australian, cheered on by a patriotic crowd, broke back and took the second set in a tiebreaker before running away with the third to post a gutsy 4-6, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 win.

"I think I showed a bit of grit out there," said Millman. "I used the bench, the team and I soaked up the experience of (captain) Lleyton (Hewitt) and Rochey (coach Tony Roche).

"That's what Davis Cup is all about, never giving up." Earlier Thompson, who improved his Davis Cup record to 7-4, ensured Australia started on a winning note.

The opening set went with serve until he lifted his intensity to convert on his first set point with the help of a netted forehand.

He carried the momentum into the second as Monterio's error count mounted, racing to a 4-1 lead before his focus lapsed and the Brazilian roared back to 4-4.

But it was ultimately Thompson's day, with another break in the 10th game handing him victory.

"It was just a really solid match," he said. "I'm really pleased with the result and the performance." Hewitt's team is without Kyrgios who is dealing with a wrist injury that forced him to retire in Acapulco last month, while Alex De Minaur was a late withdrawal as he struggles to get over an abdominal tear.

Alex Bolt and John Peers were called up instead with the doubles and reverse singles on Saturday.

The winner of the tie will join 11 other qualifiers and the 2019 semi-finalists -- Canada, Britain, Russia and Spain -- along with wildcards France and Serbia in the Davis Cup finals in Spain in November.

Related Topics

Australia Russia Canada France Adelaide Thompson Acapulco Madrid Lead Spain Brazil Chile Serbia November 2019 Post All Coach

Recent Stories

Local TV cancels contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on Nat ..

36 minutes ago

PNCA to host an evening of European classical danc ..

27 minutes ago

S. Korea threatens retaliation over 'irrational' J ..

27 minutes ago

Four colonies sealed in Faisalabad

40 minutes ago

Schedule for issuance, renewal of pesticides licen ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.