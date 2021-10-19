UrduPoint.com

Mills Eager To Make Most Of England Recall At T20 World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Mills eager to make most of England recall at T20 World Cup

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty20 cricket has given a platform for many players to carve out successful careers but few owe as much to the format as England fast bowler Tymal Mills.

Without the 20-overs-per-side game, the 29-year-old left-arm quick might already be well into his retirement after numerous and serious injury problems.

Prior to the advent of T20 cricket, a congenital back condition would probably have ended Mills' career.

But bowlers in cricket's shortest international format are restricted to a maximum of four overs, meaning they do not have to put their bodies through the strain of a 10-over spell in 50-over cricket, let alone face the demands of the first-class game.

Mills played his last first-class match at the age of 22, forgoing the chance of a Test cap, switching his focus to T20 cricket.

But even then things were far from straightforward. Last year he suffered a stress fracture that meant he had to wear a back brace for three months and this year a hamstring injury cut short his Indian Premier League stint.

Yet English domestic cricket's inaugural Hundred competition -- an even briefer format than T20 -- allowed him to showcase his skills this season.

He took eight wickets at an average of 26 for eventual men's champions Southern Brave, with an impressive economy rate, and England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan talked up his England chances even before the tournament started.

That is despite the fact that Mills has played just five T20 internationals and last played for England in 2017.

- 'Outstanding bowler' - "He is an outstanding bowler, and we've always been in communication with him, wanting him to get fit, play as much cricket as possible, and leave him alone until the World Cup comes," said Morgan.

Mills also took 17 wickets in nine Twenty20 matches -- one every 10.5 deliveries -- for Sussex as the south coast club reached the semi-finals of the English domestic Blast competition.

In Mills, England have a genuinely express left-arm quick, all the more valuable in light of the absence at the T20 World Cup through injury of fellow speed merchant Jofra Archer.

"I think you just need a bit of luck sometimes," Mills told the Cricketer website.

"I've never really doubted my ability, cricket-wise. It has just been a case of being able to train consistently, which is probably where I've missed out the most." Mills, however, is optimistic about his fitness ahead of England's T20 World Cup opener against the West Indies in Dubai on October 23.

"Since my stress fracture last winter, which we gave a long time to get right, we've done a bit of remedial work on my run-up and my action," he said.

"This summer, I've got no doubt that I've bowled a lot more balls in the last six months than in any other six-month period." And while his England selection is far from guaranteed, Mills, a renowned "death" bowler at the end of the innings, believes he is also a smarter operator than when he made his name.

"Do I believe I'm a better cricketer than I was then? One hundred percent," he said.

"I feel like I've got a lot more control. I've played a lot more games, I've got that experience under my belt.

"This is going to be another step up -- playing in a World Cup is as high a level of competition as you're going to get."

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Indian Premier League Dubai October 2017 National University All From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

26 minutes ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

26 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

1 hour ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveri ..

UAE announces 122 new COVID-19 cases, 157 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.