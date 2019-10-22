UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millwall Hire Rowett As New Manager

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Millwall hire Rowett as new manager

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Former Stoke boss Gary Rowett was hired as the new manager of Championship strugglers Millwall on Monday.

Rowett takes over from Millwall legend Neil Harris, who resigned earlier in October after four and a half years at The Den.

The 45-year-old was chosen by Lions owner John Berylson after the American flew into England to carry out interviews.

Rowett began his managerial career at Burton before spells at Birmingham and Derby.

He led Derby to the Championship play-offs in 2017-18 before his disappointing spell with Stoke.

He was sacked by Stoke in January, having won only eight of 26 league matches following the Potters' relegation from the Premier League.

Caretaker manager Adam Barrett will oversee Tuesday's game against Cardiff, with Millwall sitting 17th in the Championship after blowing a two-goal lead in the final minutes of Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Brentford.

Rowett's first match will offer a chance for revenge against Stoke at The Den on Saturday.

"It's incredibly exciting after eight months out of the game," Rowett told Millwall's official website.

"Just feeling that buzz again really and being desperate to be back part of it.

"Getting an opportunity at a club like this - a really, really passionate club with a great history - for me that's what it's all about and I can't wait to get started."

Related Topics

Derby Stoke Cardiff Birmingham Lead Gary January October All From Premier League

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

16 minutes ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

45 minutes ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

1 hour ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.