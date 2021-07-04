Milwaukee Bucks beat Hawks to reach NBA Finals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Khris Middleton scored 32 points to power the Milwaukee Bucks into the NBA Finals on Saturday with a series-clinching 118-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The third-seeded Bucks beat the host Hawks in the best-of-seven series 4-2 to book their first appearance in the league championship since 1974.

Milwaukee will face the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns in the finals which begin on Tuesday.