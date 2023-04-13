Close
Mind Sports Games Held In East China

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Mind sports games held in east China

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) --:The second Mind Sports Games of Jiangsu commenced on Wednesday in Zhenjiang, a city in eastern China's Jiangsu Province.

With 109 teams from Jiangsu registered, the event focuses on testing mental strength rather than physical prowess through competitions such as chess, bridge, darts, Rubik's Cube, and card games.

Over 3,000 people, including athletes, coaches, and referees, have participated in the games.

The quadrennial event showcases the development of mass mind sports across Jiangsu, said Zhou Lingmei, an official with the provincial sports department. She added that the oldest participants in the games are 75 years old, and the youngest is just five.

