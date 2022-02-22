UrduPoint.com

Mine Blast Kills 55 In Burkina Faso: Medical, Local Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Mine blast kills 55 in Burkina Faso: medical, local sources

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :An explosion at an artisanal mine in Burkina Faso Monday afternoon killed at least 55 people and wounded a similar number, local and medical sources told AFP.

The blast, at a gold-panning site at Gomgombiro in the southwest of the country happened when a stock of dynamite blew up, said local officials and hospital staff.

"At least five casualties have succumbed to their wounds, bringing the toll to 55," said one hospital source.

Women and children were among the 50 or so injured, the source added.

Related Topics

Injured Burkina Faso SITE

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

5 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

5 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

5 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

5 hours ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

5 hours ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>