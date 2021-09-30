UrduPoint.com

Mine Blast Kills Five Burkina Soldiers: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Mine blast kills five Burkina soldiers: army

Ouagadougou, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :An improvised explosive device killed five soldiers on patrol in northern Burkina Faso, the army command announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The attack happened at around 3:00 pm local time when the soldiers were engaged in reconnaissance near the town of Mentao, said the statement. One of the vehicles in the convoy set off the device.

"The provisional toll is five soldiers killed and one other wounded," the statement added.

Ground and air reinforcements had been sent to the evacuate the victims and search the zone.

This is just the latest in a series of attacks generally attributed to jihadists operating in the region.

A jihadist insurgency in neighbouring Mali spilt over into Burkina in 2015.

The armed groups are linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State.

More than 1,500 people have died in the attacks, which have forced at least 1.4 million people to flee their homes since 2015.

Most of the attacks have taken place in the north and east of the country, near the borders with Mali and Niger.

Related Topics

Attack Army Vehicles Died Mali Burkina Faso Niger 2015 Million

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

1 hour ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.