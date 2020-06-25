UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miner Becomes Millionaire After Finding Biggest Tanzanite Stones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Miner becomes millionaire after finding biggest tanzanite stones

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A Tanzanian small-scale miner has become a multi-millionaire after uncovering two of the biggest of the country's precious tanzanite stones ever found and selling them to the government.

Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52, found the stones weighing 9.27 and 5.1 kilogrammes (20.4 and 11.2 Pounds) respectively in the northern Mirerani hills, an area which President John Magufuli had fenced off in 2018 to stop smuggling of the gem.

He sold them to the government for 7.7 billion Tanzanian shillings (nearly $3.3 million/2.9 million Euros) Tanzanite was first found in the foothills of Kilimanjaro in 1967, and the northern Tanzanian region of Manyara is the only known place where the stones, coveted by jewellers by their remarkable violet-blue sparkle, are found.

At a function celebrating the find in Manyara on Wednesday, mining minister Dotto Biteko said the stones were the biggest ever uncovered in the country.

"Laizer is our (shilling) billionaire and let us make sure that he is safe," he said.

"We are now moving from a situation where the small miners were smuggling tanzanite, and now they are following the procedures and paying government taxes and royalties."Laizer said he hoped to use the money to develop his community.

"I plan to build a mall in Arusha and a school near my home," said Laizer.

Related Topics

Arusha Money 2018 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

44 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

58 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Germany to Provide Over $560Mln to WHO in 2020 - H ..

5 minutes ago

Annual pilgrimage trips for Chinese Muslims suspen ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.