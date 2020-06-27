Miners kill two indigenous Yanomami in Brazil: rights group

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Illegal gold miners killed two men from the Yanomami indigenous group in the Brazilian Amazon, a rights group said Friday, warning the incident could escalate into a "cycle of violence." The Yanomami, who are known for their face paint and intricate piercings, were largely isolated from the outside world until the mid-20th century, and many still live deep in the rainforest.

The fatal shooting occurred in early June, but reports only reached police in the northern state of Roraima this week, when a Yanomami man accompanying his wife to the hospital in the state capital, Boa Vista, told the story to the authorities, said the Hutukara Yanomami Association (HAY).

"We fear the murdered Yanomamis' families may decide to retaliate against the illegal miners, in accordance with the Yanomami justice system, potentially leading to a cycle of violence that could end in tragedy," the rights group said in a statement.