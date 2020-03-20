Mentougou, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Gutted factories, rusting pickaxes and crumbling homes that will soon be abandoned dot the scarred hills in Mentougou -- home to Beijing's last coal mine slated to close this year as the city battles chocking smog.

One of China's oldest mining towns it has powered the capital for nearly 300 years.

But more than 270 coal mines in the area have been shut down over the past two decades, as China scambles to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewables.

The last remaining mine -- which employed about 7,000 workers at its peak -- will fully close later this year.

"Once the Datai coal mine closes there won't be any coal mines in Beijing left," said Ma Shihui, a miner from Sichuan.

The young workers have already collected their severance cheques and moved to cities to find work.

But hundreds of others like Ma have little hope of finding new jobs due to old age and have no rights to farmland in their villages.

Ma worked with explosives at the Datai mine since 2016 and earned about 10,000 Yuan (US$ 1,400) a month.

Now his family survives on a 1,540 yuan monthly hand out from the mining company.

"I'm already 50... If you're over 45 years old they don't want you," he said.

"My family doesn't have farmland anymore... So I can't go back. Even if you go back it's no use, you couldn't survive."According to Beijing Jinmei Group, the state-owned enterprise that owns the mines near the capital, the government-mandated closures will mean the loss of six million tons of coal production capacity and the "resettlement" of more than 11,000 workers, mostly migrants.