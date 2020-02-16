UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miners Welcome S.Africa's Plans To Open Up Power Generation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Miners welcome S.Africa's plans to open up power generation

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :South Africa's announcement that it will open up electricity generation to other players, effectively breaking Eskom's monopoly, has been welcomed by many, especially the mining industry, a key sector in Africa's most industrialised economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his annual state of the nation address Thursday night outlined a raft of steps that will allow firms to generate electricity for their own use.

He admitted power cuts in recent months had had a debilitating effect on the economy and vowed to "rapidly and significantly" shore up electricity generation outside the debt-saddled Eskom.

The state-owned utility currently produces more than 90 percent of the country's electricity.

But it has been crippled by poorly-designed coal-fired power stations, decades of mismanagement and alleged corruption under former president Jacob Zuma. Its debts amount to 450 billion rand ($31 billion, 28 billion Euros).

The mining industry -- one of the largest power consumers -- has for years been clamouring for legislative changes to ease up licensing to let firms produce their own electricity.

Signs that the government's position on the issue was shifting came at a mining conference earlier this month where it indicated the laws would be reviewed.

The Minerals Council, an association of mining firms, said it was "encouraged by the president's commitment to rapidly and significantly increase generation capacity outside of Eskom".

"The sporadic availability of power and instability of the national grid is... one of the greatest threats to the South African economy," it said.

On one of the worst days of power cuts last December, some mining firms were forced to suspend operations for at least 24 hours after Eskom implemented severe rationing.

South Africa is the continent's largest producer of gold and the world's top platinum miner.

- Eskom 'protected its monopoly' - The Minerals Council hailed Ramaphosa's undertaking to "implement measures that will fundamentally change the trajectory of energy generation in the country." The mining industry said it will have a combined capacity to produce 1.5 gigawatts of electricity in the next 36 months.

Companies will be able to sell any excess power into the national grid.

At the mining conference, Sibanye-Stillwater mining firm chief executive Neal Froneman told AFP that previously Eskom had made it incredibly difficult for his company to get approvals to generate its own power.

"They protected their monopoly," he said.

Anglo American's CEO, Mark Cutifani, said that allowing "companies to be flexible and ...to provide energy solutions means that we can help be part of the solution. That's really positive." The frequent power cuts meant that mining production contracted by 1.3 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Mining is one of the main contributors to the economy, accounting for eight percent of GDP in 2018.

The sector is also a major employer, with more than 450,000 people on the payroll, and a critical foreign exchange earner.

Fitch Ratings said that allowing power-gobblers such as mines to build their own generation capacity "could be transformative in eroding (Eskom's) monopoly."But, Fitch cautioned in its note, "it is still unclear whether licences will be easily obtainable."

Related Topics

Africa Corruption World Electricity Exchange Company December 2018 2019 Gold Government Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

10 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

10 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

11 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

11 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.