(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHANGSHA, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) --:Archaeologists in central China's Hunan Province have found a joint burial tomb dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), according to the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

The tomb was discovered in Nanhe Village in Lixian County.

"Last year, when we carried out an investigation of cultural relics in the northwest mountainous area of Lixian County, we learned about this tomb from the villagers, and immediately started to protect it. In February of this year, the institute sent experts to excavate the ancient tomb with us," said Zhou Hua with the county's archaeological research and cultural relics protection center.