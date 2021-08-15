(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A month-long miniature art workshop is in full swing at Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The classes will be held four days a week from Monday to Thursday 2 pm to 5 pm.

The course includes an introduction to miniature painting, techniques of painting, line practice pencil material handling, basic pencil practice, and traditional replica.

Director Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that high skilled professional teachers would supervise this month-long course.

She said that on completion of the course, certificates would be issued to the participants.

Miniature painting is a traditional style of art that is very detailed, often referred to as painting or working "in miniature".

