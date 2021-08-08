UrduPoint.com

Miniature Art Workshop To Start At Hunerkada Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

Miniature art workshop to start at Hunerkada tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts would organize a month-long miniature art workshop from Monday.

The registration was underway for the workshop, said an announcement issued here.

The classes will be held four days a week from Monday to Thursday 2 pm to 5 pm.

The course includes an introduction to miniature painting, techniques of painting, line practice pencil material handling, basic pencil practice, and traditional replica.

Director Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that high skilled professional teachers would supervise this month-long course.

She said that on completion of the course, certificates would be issued to the participants. Miniature painting is a/778

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

7 minutes ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

22 minutes ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

37 minutes ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

52 minutes ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

1 hour ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.