Miniature art workshop to start at Hunerkada tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts would organize a month-long miniature art workshop from Monday.

The registration was underway for the workshop, said an announcement issued here.

The classes will be held four days a week from Monday to Thursday 2 pm to 5 pm.

The course includes an introduction to miniature painting, techniques of painting, line practice pencil material handling, basic pencil practice, and traditional replica.

Director Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP that high skilled professional teachers would supervise this month-long course.

She said that on completion of the course, certificates would be issued to the participants. Miniature painting is a/778