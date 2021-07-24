UrduPoint.com
Miniature Painting Classes In Full Swing At Lok Virsa

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Miniature painting classes in full swing at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Miniature painting classes in association with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is in full swing at Lok Virsa.

In a statement issued here, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH), the painting classes were being taught at newly restored art gallery.

It said that the National College of Arts (NCA) taught youngsters about the miniature painting besides music performance and other art activities where youth were interested.

