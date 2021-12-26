UrduPoint.com

Miniature Painting Exhibition "Ibtehda" In Full Swing

Sun 26th December 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A two-week long miniature painting exhibition titled "Ibtehda" is in full swing at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

It was inaugurated by Iranian Cultural Councilor at Lok Virsa Art Gallery.

According to Lok Virsa, the artwork of emerging artists including Khushal Khan, Farheen Abid, Saima Jabeen, Mohtasim, Usman Rafique, Idreesul Mulk, Sheeza Ali, Isra Yasir, Usman Sadiq, Bisma Abbasi, Faiza Abbasi, Mahnoor Khalid, Safa Hameed and Safa Rasheed were displayed at the exhibition.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Talha Ali highly praised the artwork of emerging artists. He said that such exhibition would encourage young artists. Lok Virsa would continue its efforts to provide opportunities to the new artists, he added.

The young artist thanked Lok Virsa for providing this opportunity to display their artwork in the exhibition. They expressed the hope that more people would visit and observe their artwork.

COVID-19 SOPs was strictly followed at the inauguration ceremony.

