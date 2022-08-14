UrduPoint.com

Minisini Wins Second Men's Artistic Swimming Gold

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Italian artistic swimmer Giorgio Minisini won his second solo gold medal on Sunday at the European Championship, the first major competition to allow men-only events.

Minisini added the free solo gold to the technical solo title he won on Friday.

He also won the mixed free duet with Lucrezia Ruggiero on Saturday.

Spaniard Fernando Diaz del Rio was again second with Frenchman Quentin Rakotomalala, who did not compete on Friday, taking bronze.

That left Serbian Ivan Martinovic, who only took up artistic swimming 10 months ago and won bronze on Friday, as the first man to compete solo at a major championship and not win a medal.

In the women's free event Marta Fiedina won her third gold of the competition, and Ukraine's fifth, ahead of Linda Cerruti of Italy and Vasiliki Alexandri of Austria.

