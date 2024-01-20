Open Menu

Minister For Culture, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah Attends ‘Lahooti Melo’

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 10:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Culture, sports and youth affairs Dr. Junaid Ali Shah attended ‘Lahooti Melo’ held

here in Rani Bagh Hyderabad on Saturday.

On this occasion the Minister said that Lahooti Melo was being organized for lively youths and talent of youth would not waste at any cost.

He lauded the cooperation of Sindh Culture Department for holding cultural and musical functions and participation of masses particularly youth was testimony of their enthusiasm to celebrate such events in befitting manner.

Dr.Junaid said that after assuming charge as a caretaker Minister for Youth affairs he has observed that there was no dearth of talent among our youth however opportunities should be provided to them for proving their mettle was need of hour.

He said that the Sports and youth affairs department has launched an application ‘Sindh youth next’ with the objective to provide career counseling, Employment, Startup and other facilities.

Relevant officers were also accompanied by the Minister on the occasion.

