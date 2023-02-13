Minister for foreign affairs receives state secretary,special envoy at the federal foreign ministry of Germany

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir received today State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action at the Federal Foreign Ministry of Germany, Jennifer Morgan.

During the meeting they discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of environment and climate change and ways to enhance them and reviewed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's initiatives in this field, especially the Saudi Green Initiative and the middle East Green Initiative, and the international efforts exerted in this regard.