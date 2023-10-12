Open Menu

Minister Jamal Shah Proposes Financial Aid For Ailing Hussain Bukhsh Gulu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Minister Jamal Shah proposes financial aid for ailing Hussain Bukhsh Gulu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Jamal Shah, the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, has stated that his ministry has suggested providing a financial grant to the ailing artist Hussain Bukhsh Gulu.

In a statement on social media platform X, he acknowledged Hussain Bukhsh Gulu's illness and mentioned that his ministry is actively working to provide financial assistance to the ailing veteran artist.

He expressed that the artist is an iconic figure and a valuable asset to the nation, and the federal government is committed to providing any necessary support for his treatment.

He instructed the ministry's relevant officials to keep a close watch on Gulu's health, ensuring regular updates, and conveyed his well wishes for a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Social Media Gulu Jamal Shah Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

16 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

16 minutes ago
 UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

1 hour ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

2 hours ago
Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

2 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous