Minister lauds Kashmiris over fight for freedom from India

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din Tuesday lauded Kashmiri people over their struggle for freedom from India and their right to self-determination.

Talking to APP here, he said that Kashmiris were struggling for the last seven decades but India was not ready to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination and its forces were continuously oppressing the people of occupied valley with cruel full might.

He said that Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on Wednesday, Aug 5, with national enthusiasm.

The minister regretted that the Indian government were attempting to change demographics of Kashmir and turn the actual Kashmiris into a minority in their own region. He said that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren and they would support them at all fronts.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan reject the Indian act of August 5, 2019 and they would observe the day as Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.