UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Lauds Kashmiris Over Fight For Freedom From India

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Minister lauds Kashmiris over fight for freedom from India

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din Tuesday lauded Kashmiri people over their struggle for freedom from India and their right to self-determination.

Talking to APP here, he said that Kashmiris were struggling for the last seven decades but India was not ready to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination and its forces were continuously oppressing the people of occupied valley with cruel full might.

He said that Youm-e-Istehsal would be observed on Wednesday, Aug 5, with national enthusiasm.

The minister regretted that the Indian government were attempting to change demographics of Kashmir and turn the actual Kashmiris into a minority in their own region. He said that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren and they would support them at all fronts.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan reject the Indian act of August 5, 2019 and they would observe the day as Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Punjab Minority August 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.