Minister of Defense meets Somali counterpart

Jeddah, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, has met in Jeddah with the Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdikadir Mohamed Nur.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the relations between the two countries.

They also discussed enhancing cooperation and coordination in the defense and military fields and issues of common concern.

Senior Saudi and Somali officials attended the meeting.