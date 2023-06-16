Minister of defense meets U.S. special envoy to Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Defense, met here with U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments on the Yemeni arena, and reviewed joint efforts to support ways to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis. Saudi and U.S. officials attended the meeting. -