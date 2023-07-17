Minister of defense meets with french ambassador to the Kingdom

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense, received in his office in Riyadh, France's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille. During the meeting, both officials reviewed the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and France and discussed a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, Deputy Minister of Defense; the Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili; and the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari. From the French side, the French military attache to the Kingdom Brigadier General Jean-Christophe Gerdet; and political advisor Hani Khalaf attended the meeting. --