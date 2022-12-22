Minister of Defense Receives Phone Call from Minister of the Armed Forces of France

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense received today a phone call from Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sbastien Lecornu.

During the telephone conversation, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, cooperation and joint coordination in the military and defense field, and ways to enhance them were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest. --