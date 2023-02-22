Minister of Economy and Planning Meets with UNDP Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning ON Wednesday met with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner, who is currently visiting the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the two sides explored the strong relationship with the program, cooperation opportunities, future projects, and areas of common interest.