Minister of economy and planning, Qatari Minister of commerce discuss strengthening Relations

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim and Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday discussed strengthening relations in several fields between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting, on the sidelines of the U.N. Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha, was attended by Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, Saudi Ambassador to the State of Qatar.