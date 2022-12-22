Minister of Economy and Planning Receives Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :-- Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, met here today with the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Georgia Levan Davitashvili.

During the meeting, they reviewed ways of economic cooperation and the latest developments of common interest.