Minister Of Economy Meets With Representatives Of State Of Portugal Participating In The High-Level Political Forum

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim has met with representatives of the State of Portugal participating in the High-Level Political Forum 2023 in New York City, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Francisco André, and the Minister of State for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Andre Moz Caldas.

The meeting discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and the latest advances in the field of sustainable development. Also attended the meeting the Vice Minister of Economy and Planning, Ammar bin Mohammed Nagadi. --

