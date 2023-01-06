Minister of Economy & Planning meets Bahraini minister of sustainable development

Riyadh, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim met here with the Minister of Sustainable Development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, currently on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of joint cooperation in the areas of sustainable development goals, and the latest developments of common interest to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the two fraternal countries.