Minister of finance meets with Turkish minister of finance

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, received at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Simsek, with the presence of senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

The meeting primarily focused on a comprehensive review of the financial and economic relations between the two countries and explored potential avenues for their enhancement. Additionally, various matters of mutual interest to the Ministries of Finance of both nations were also discussed.