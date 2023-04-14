Minister of foreign affairs hosts Dutch deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs at Islamic Arts Biennale 2023

JEDDAH,SPA/ (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs held an official banquet in honor of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra and his accompanying delegation, at the headquarters of the "Islamic Arts Biennale 2023".

On the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands toured the "Islamic Arts Biennale 2023", organized by Diriyah Biennale Foundation affiliated with the Ministry of Culture.

He was also briefed on the cultural efforts made to enrich the experience of worshipers at the holy Mosque in Makkah and on the Kingdom's cultural history.