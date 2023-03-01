UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives GCC SG

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Minister of Foreign Affairs receives GCC SG

Riyadh, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received in his office here on Tuesday the Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

At the outset of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated Al-Budaiwi on assuming office as Secretary General of the GCC, wishing him every success.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance the joint march of the GCC countries as well as a number of issues of common interest to the GCC.

Related Topics

March

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

6 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

8 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.