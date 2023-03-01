Minister of Foreign Affairs receives GCC SG

Riyadh, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received in his office here on Tuesday the Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

At the outset of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated Al-Budaiwi on assuming office as Secretary General of the GCC, wishing him every success.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance the joint march of the GCC countries as well as a number of issues of common interest to the GCC.