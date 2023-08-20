Open Menu

Minister Of Hajj ,Umrah Begins Official Visits To Pakistan,Bangladesh To Identify Pioneering Initiatives To Develop Umrah Systems

Published August 20, 2023

Minister of Hajj ,Umrah begins official visits to Pakistan,Bangladesh to Identify pioneering initiatives to develop Umrah systems

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the Guests of God Service Program Committee, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, has commenced official visits to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The purpose of these visits is to explore pioneering initiatives in the development of Umrah systems and the facilitation of visitors' journeys to the Two Holy Mosques.

During the visits, Al-Rabiah will also meet with several officials to discuss streamlining the arrival procedures for Umrah performers from the Republic of Pakistan and Bangladesh, and enhancing their religious and cultural experiences, aligning with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

These visits are part of a series of international visits initiated in early 2022. They reflect the Kingdom's commitment to improving the quality of services provided to Umrah performers, supported by the Saudi government's unwavering dedication to serving islam and Muslims worldwide.

