Minister Of Hajj & Umrah Honors Distinguished Service Providers For Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has honored a number of distinguished agencies in extending services for pilgrims and Umrah performers in the "Labaitum Excellency Award 1444 H", as part of the ministry's efforts to encourage agencies working in Hajj and Umrah with the aim of improving services and facilitating the arrival of pilgrims to the Holy City of Makkah and Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah, as well as enriching the religious and cultural environment in the implementation of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The recognition came in appreciation of the ministry for the distinguished efforts of the service providers based on the results of the beneficiaries' satisfaction survey which covered advanced digital services and awareness and quality.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah honored 7 winners in the digital service track, bestowed to the Hajj Affairs missions in Indonesia and Oman.

The award for the "best awareness program" went to the Hajj Affairs Mission in Indonesia, while the Saudi Airlines, Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites won the award for the "best pilgrims' services" category and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport for the "airports" category.

For the "best land port" category, the minister honored Halat Ammar crossing and the award was given to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

The ceremony was organized on the sidelines of the Hajj Expo 2023 which saw the attendance of more than 10,000 visitors and the participation of 80 speakers from 60 countries.

