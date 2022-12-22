Minister of Health Receives Egyptian Counterpart in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel received here Wednesday the Minister of Health of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Khalid Abdel Ghaffar, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial conversations and discussed health matters of common interest between the two countries and ways to support services and exchange experiences.

They also discussed limiting the economic impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid 19), and achieving integration in the areas of public health, including the manufacture of medicines and vital preparations to localize the pharmaceutical industry in the Arab world.

Accompanied by Dr. Khalid Abdul Ghaffar, Minister Al-Jalajel made a field tour to the Command-and-Control Center, the Virtual Health Hospital, the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA), the Council of Health Insurance, the Saudi Central board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI), and the Saudi Patient Safety Center.