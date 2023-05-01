UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Human Resources Lauds Kingdom's Achievements In Occupational Safety, Health

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Riyadh, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, has affirmed Saudi Arabia leading position in the field of occupational safety and health in the region.

The Minister of Human Resources highlighted the Kingdom's achievements in raising awareness in work communities, spreading the culture of health protection, and enhancing public safety.

The approval of the Council of Ministers to establish the National Council of Occupational Safety and Health is an extension of the government's sustainable support designated to the Ministry to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the labor market strategy in the field of occupational safety and health, said Al-Rajhi on the occasion of the International Day for Occupational Health and Safety.

He also explained that the Kingdom has made a breakthrough in this field thanks to the programs and initiatives launched in the past years, in addition to improving and enacting legislation, bylaws, and systems related to occupational safety and health at the national level.

Citing the launch of 22 specialized initiatives in the field of occupational safety and health through the National Strategic Program for Occupational Safety and Health, Al-Rajhi indicated that the Kingdom's efforts led to achieving achievements at the international level, including the implementation of the provisions of the International Labor Organization conventions, as well as the organization of the Fifth International Conference on Occupational Safety And Health at the same time with the Fourth Arab Conference on Occupational Safety and Health in 2022 in cooperation with the Arab Labor Organization, and the participation of several relevant government agencies and major private sector companies.

