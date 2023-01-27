UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Human Resources Visits Orphan Care And Social Protection Centers In Qatar

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, visited the Orphan Care Center "Dreama" and the Center for Protection and Social Rehabilitation "Aman" in Doha Qatar, during his participation in the work of the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs.

During the visit, Eng. Al-Rajhi was briefed on the efforts made by the two centers in providing care for orphans and programs for their integration into society.

Eng. Al-Rajhi praised the quality of the social programs provided for orphan care, protection, and rehabilitation in Qatar, and the great efforts made to enhance community participation in awareness and empowerment to support these programs.

He pointed to the importance of developing areas of cooperation and exchanging expertise and experiences between the Kingdom and Qatar in social aspects, and strengthening them to achieve the aspirations of the two countries.

