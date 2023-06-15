Minister of Industry participates in vision Golfe conference

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, is currently attending the Vision Golfe Conference in Paris.

During a panel session organized as part of the two-day event, Al-Khorayef emphasized the importance of the National Strategy for Industry in positioning the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leader in advanced industries.

The strategy focuses on leveraging the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, and military industries.

The minister's participation in the conference is part of his official visit to France, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various promising industries.

The objectives include expanding access for non-oil Saudi exports to European markets, as well as attracting high-quality foreign investments in targeted sectors.