UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Industry Participates In Vision Golfe Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Minister of Industry participates in vision Golfe conference

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, is currently attending the Vision Golfe Conference in Paris.

During a panel session organized as part of the two-day event, Al-Khorayef emphasized the importance of the National Strategy for Industry in positioning the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a leader in advanced industries.

The strategy focuses on leveraging the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, and military industries.

The minister's participation in the conference is part of his official visit to France, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various promising industries.

The objectives include expanding access for non-oil Saudi exports to European markets, as well as attracting high-quality foreign investments in targeted sectors.

Related Topics

Exports France Visit Saudi Paris Saudi Arabia Market Event Industry

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

2 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.