Minister of Interior receives Ambassadors of India, Portugal to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior, received the Ambassadors of the Republic of India to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, and the Republic of Portugal to Saudi Arabia Nuno Vaultier Mathias, separately in Riyadh on Monday.

During the two receptions, several issues of common interest were discussed.