Minister of Investment heads Saudi govt, private delegation to Latin America

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih is heading a high-level delegation composed of a number of government agencies, national companies and representatives of the private sector scheduled to pay an official tour of seven Latin American nations during the period from July 31 to August 9. 0 An official report on Monday said that the tour will take the Saudi delegation to the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Costa Rica, the Republic of Argentina, the Republic of Panama, the Republic of Paraguay and the Republic of Uruguay.

The tour aims to strengthen investment relations, review the existing strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Latin American countries, and highlight the qualitative and unprecedented opportunities that the Kingdom abounds in all fields.

In his first leg, Eng. Al-Falih is set to open Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum scheduled for Brazil tomorrow, Monday, in the presence of senior officials from the two countries. In addition, several officials and CEOs of major companies and representatives of the private sector from the two countries will participate in the forum, in order to enhance investment relations in all fields.

The forum will review investment opportunities and environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federative Republic of Brazil as well.

It will also include discussion sessions on a number of topics aimed at strengthening investment relations in various areas of common interest, including investment opportunities in mining, food processing, agriculture, transport and logistics, health care, entertainment, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Moreover, the forum will highlight the possibility of partnership between investors in the two countries, with the participation of representatives of government agencies, the private sector and major Saudi and Brazilian companies.

During his tour of the other six-nation Latin American countries, the Minister of Investment and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to hold many meetings and roundtables with companies with the aim of exploring opportunities to strengthen and deepen investment partnerships.

The tour comes as an extension of previous visits organized by the Ministry of Investment to a number of Caribbean and Latin and South American countries aiming to enhance investment relations with the region, within the keenness of the Kingdom to build bridges of communication with various countries of the world.