Open Menu

Minister Of Islamic Affairs Meets President Of Islamic Sheikhdom Of Montenegro

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Minister of islamic affairs meets President of Islamic Sheikhdom of Montenegro

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh yesterday met with President of the Islamic Sheikhdom and Grand Mufti of Montenegro Rifaat Vizic at the latter's residence in Podgorica.

Dr. Al Al-Sheikh is in Montenegro on an official visit; the ministry is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Sheikhdom in areas of Islamic affairs.

Dr. Al Al-Sheikh said that the Kingdom, under the leadership of Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, provides great services to Muslims in various countries.

He added that the Kingdom is keen on building bridges of communication with other countries, stemming from its moral and religious duty and its relentless pursuit to serve islam and Muslims everywhere.

Vizic thanked the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for the effort to serve Muslims around the world, particularly Muslims in Montenegro, adding that his country is keen to boost cooperation with the Kingdom and benefit from its pioneering experience.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Albania, non-resident in Montenegro Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Saudi Podgorica Albania Ghazi Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Moral Muslim Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

15 hours ago
 s

S

15 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

15 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

15 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

15 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

15 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

15 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

15 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous