Minister of islamic affairs meets President of Islamic Sheikhdom of Montenegro

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh yesterday met with President of the Islamic Sheikhdom and Grand Mufti of Montenegro Rifaat Vizic at the latter's residence in Podgorica.

Dr. Al Al-Sheikh is in Montenegro on an official visit; the ministry is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Sheikhdom in areas of Islamic affairs.

Dr. Al Al-Sheikh said that the Kingdom, under the leadership of Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, provides great services to Muslims in various countries.

He added that the Kingdom is keen on building bridges of communication with other countries, stemming from its moral and religious duty and its relentless pursuit to serve islam and Muslims everywhere.

Vizic thanked the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince for the effort to serve Muslims around the world, particularly Muslims in Montenegro, adding that his country is keen to boost cooperation with the Kingdom and benefit from its pioneering experience.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Albania, non-resident in Montenegro Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzi.