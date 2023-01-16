UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Islamic Affairs Meets With Head Of Religious Affairs Committee Of Tajikistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Minister of Islamic Affairs Meets with Head of Religious Affairs Committee of Tajikistan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh met here today with Head of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan Sulaimon Davlatzoda, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the Minister of Islamic Affairs reviewed the efforts in building partnership between the two countries in the Islamic fields, spreading moderation, and confronting extremism and hatred.

For his part, the Head of the Religious Affairs Committee of Tajikistan affirmed his country's keenness to benefit from the Kingdom's pioneering experience in spreading the concepts of moderation, pointing out that the meeting discussed important issues, including the memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the fields of Islamic affairs, which is in the final stages of signing.

He also praised the great role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince in serving Muslims in the world, spreading moderation, and implementing major projects to serve the Two Holy Mosques.

Related Topics

World Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Saud Muslim From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance ..

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance Dubai’s cultural scene

6 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industry’s ..

21 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

41 minutes ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

58 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

1 hour ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.