Minister of Islamic Affairs Meets with Head of Religious Affairs Committee of Tajikistan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh met here today with Head of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan Sulaimon Davlatzoda, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the Minister of Islamic Affairs reviewed the efforts in building partnership between the two countries in the Islamic fields, spreading moderation, and confronting extremism and hatred.

For his part, the Head of the Religious Affairs Committee of Tajikistan affirmed his country's keenness to benefit from the Kingdom's pioneering experience in spreading the concepts of moderation, pointing out that the meeting discussed important issues, including the memorandum of understanding between the two countries in the fields of Islamic affairs, which is in the final stages of signing.

He also praised the great role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince in serving Muslims in the world, spreading moderation, and implementing major projects to serve the Two Holy Mosques.